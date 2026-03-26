LSU firing head coach Matt McMahon

LSU is firing head basketball coach Matt McMahon, sources tell On3. The move comes after a public saga to hire NC State head coach Will Wade.

McMahon never made the NCAA tournament in his four seasons with the Tigers, with his best season coming in 2023-24 when LSU finished 17-16 and 9-9 in SEC play.

LSU is hiring Wade, who was previously the Tigers’ head coach from 2017 to 2022. Wade was fired for cause in March 2022 due to multiple NCAA Level I violation allegations dating back to 2017.

In 2019, LSU won the SEC regular-season championship, but Wade was suspended for the conference and NCAA tournaments after reports revealed that a federal wiretap captured him discussing a “strong-ass offer” for a recruit.

Wade was hired by McNeese State in March 2023, leading the Cowboys to two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. In Year 1 under Wade, NC State was a No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament and exited with a First Four loss to Texas.

McMahon arrived at LSU after a run at Murray State, where he coached Ja Morant and made three NCAA tournament appearances. In his final year at Murray State in 2022-23, the Racers posted a 31-3 record and the school’s fourth regular-season OVC title in five years.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.