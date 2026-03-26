LSU forward Jalen Reed plans to enter the transfer portal, will consider possible return

LSU forward Jalen Reed plans to enter the transfer portal, while keeping the door open to a possible return to the Tigers, source told On3.

On Thursday, LSU parted ways with head coach Matt McMahon and hired NC State’s Will Wade as his replacement, as Wade returns to Baton Rouge.

Reed, a native of Jackson, Miss., has been largely sidelined by injuries over the last couple of years, appearing in just 14 games across the past two seasons. He tore his Achilles earlier this season after suffering an ACL tear last year.

When healthy, Reed has made a significant impact for the Tigers. This season, he was averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds before going down. Last season, he averaged 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Reed received a medical hardship waiver for the 2024-25 season following his injury and says he has also applied for another for the 2025-26 season. If granted, he would have two additional years of eligibility remaining.