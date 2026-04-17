LSU freshman guard Jalen Reece has entered the Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, per Rivals.

This season, Reece played in 32 games for the Tigers. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds.

Reece is the ninth LSU player to announce their intention to enter the Portal. He joins forward Matt Gilhool (Kansas State), forward Robert Miller III, guard Mazi Mosley, forward Michael Nwoko (Xavier), forward Jalen Reed, guard Dedan Thomas (Houston), forward Marcus Vaughns (Arizona State), and guard Ron Zipper as players to leave the Tigers.

Jalen Reece will not play for Will Wade in return season at LSU

Jalen Reece will not be sticking around to play for new head coach Will Wade. He was hired to replace Matt McMahon after spending one season as the head coach at NC State.

Wade took the Wolfpack to the First Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in his lone season in Raleigh. His arrival came after two seasons at McNeese State, where he went 50-9 during that time and took the Cowboys to their second-ever Round of 32 appearance during his debut season in 2024-25.

Wade was previously the head coach at LSU from 2017-22 and took the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments. However, in March 2022, LSU fired him after receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to alleged recruiting violations. Wade received a two-year show-cause as a result of the investigation and served a 10-game suspension upon his hiring at McNeese.

Rumors swirled about whether Wade could return to LSU even though McMahon, who replaced him in 2022, was still in the role. McMahon’s future came into question during the 2025-26 season as the Tigers went 15-17 overall, including 3-15 in SEC play, to miss the NCAA Tournament again in his fourth year at the helm.

The former coach, indeed, did return to Baton Rouge and looks to lead LSU back to relevance in the college basketball landscape as soon as this season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.