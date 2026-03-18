Tee Martin is heading back to the college ranks. According to Jordan Schultz, the former Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach is being hired by Lane Kiffin as an offensive analyst for the LSU Tigers.

The move reunites Martin with Kiffin, who previously brought him onto his staff at USC in 2012. Martin has spent the last several seasons in the NFL, working with the Baltimore Ravens since 2021. New head coach Jesse Minter opted not to retain him.

During that time, he helped develop quarterbacks at the professional level, adding another layer of experience to an already extensive coaching résumé. Before making the jump to the NFL, Martin built a strong reputation on the college sideline.

He served as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at Tennessee from 2019 to 2020, returning to his alma mater. His connections to the Vols run deep, as fans can attest to.

As a quarterback for the Volunteers from 1996 to 1999, he led the program to a national championship in 1998 and earned First-Team All-SEC honors the following season. Over his college career, Martin threw for 4,592 yards and 32 touchdowns, cementing his legacy as one of the program’s most accomplished signal-callers.

Following a brief professional playing career, including stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and several other leagues, Martin transitioned into coaching in 2006. He began at Morehouse College before working his way through a variety of college programs, including stints at New Mexico, Kentucky and USC.

His time at USC proved particularly notable, as he worked under Kiffin and later developed into one of the nation’s respected offensive minds. That prior relationship likely played a key role in bringing him back into the college game.

Now, Martin joins LSU in an analyst role, where he will provide support behind the scenes as Kiffin continues shaping his offensive staff. With experience spanning both the NFL and major college football, Martin brings valuable insight to a Tigers program looking to remain competitive at the highest level.

The hire also marks another example of the NFL-to-college movement, as programs increasingly look to blend professional experience into their coaching staffs. Kiffin himself serves as an example of that.

LSU has sky-high expectations, and now Martin will hope to help bring the Tigers to glory. Reunited with an old friend, it seems like a perfect fit in Baton Rouge.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.