LSU offensive lineman DJ Chester plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Chester will have two more years of eligibility remaining.

The massive 6-foot-5, 335-pound Chester leaves Baton Rouge after appearing in 24 games over the past two seasons with LSU, including 14 career starts, 13 of which came in 2024 at center as a redshirt freshman.

A native of Conyers, Ga., Chester played his high school football at Eagle’s Landing Christian in McDonough. He was a Top-150 overall recruit there as a four-star in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He also rated as a Top-10 IOL in the class and as a Top-10 player out of the state of Georgia. That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. That made him one of the top signees in what was the No. 5 overall class in the country for LSU in ’23, according to Rivals’ Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Now, Chester is the latest expected transfer amidst the coaching change this offseason for LSU. The Tigers fired Brian Kelly at the end of October, and went on to hire Lane Kiffin by the end of November. That has led to obvious roster turnover, with double-digit players now having announced their intentions to transfer elsewhere once the portal window officially opens for the offseason next week.

Chester could have elected to stay in the bayou, having been a solid piece of their offensive line the last two seasons. Instead, he’s the next loss from the program, as he plans to spend his final two seasons of eligibility elsewhere once the one-time, two-week transfer window opens on January 2nd.

