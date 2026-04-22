LSU Tigers commit is a newly minted 5-star after latest rankings updates

Securing the commitment of elite edge rusher Jaiden Bryant was a massive first win on the recruiting trail for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff. The Bayou Bengals’ defense struggled mightily with getting a consistent pass-rush under Brian Kelly, and adding playmakers like Bryant is among the first steps in changing that.

At the time, Rivals was higher on Bryant than any of the other major recruiting services. But over the past few months, his rise has been undeniable — and on Monday he earned five-star status in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder out of Irmo (S.C.) checks in as the No. 29 overall prospect in the class, the No. 4 EDGE and the No. 1 recruit in the Palmetto State. Each of the major recruiting services — Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports — ranks him as a top-40 prospect in the class with each tabbing him as the country’s No. 4 edge rusher.

Kiffin and Co. won out of over South Carolina, Florida, Clemson and a host of other Power 4 offers, in large part due to Bryant’s connection with new defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas. The latter had previously been with the Gamecocks. And when he made the move to Baton Rouge, Bryant knew he wanted to follow.

“Coach Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals’ Chad Simmons when he committed. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that. He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

Scouting Jaiden Bryant

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this about Bryant as a prospect:

“He is a violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. A tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football, he has been verified at 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, and is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter. Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength.

… He threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts.”