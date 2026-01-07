LSU transfer cornerback Ashton Stamps has committed to Arizona State, he announced via social media. North Carolina also expressed interest.

Stamps spent three years at LSU, although he only appeared in three games in 2025. His biggest season came as a sophomore when he totaled 51 tackles and an SEC-leading 14 passes defended as part of the Tigers’ defense.

That came after a freshman season during which Stamps totaled 23 tackles across 11 games. He preserved a redshirt in 2025, meaning he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Ashton Stamps played high school football at Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 425 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Stamps’ addition is the latest splash for Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State in the transfer portal. After losing quarterback Sam Leavitt to the open market, the Sun Devils found one out of the SEC.

Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley committed to Arizona State this week after showing flashes as a freshman in 2025. He started the year as the backup to Zach Calzada, but became the starter after Calzada went down with an injury. Across 11 games, Boley threw for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns, to 12 interceptions.

Out of high school, Boley was a four-star prospect, the No. 389 overall player and No. 25-ranked quarterback from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He will arrive at Arizona State as the No. 88 overall player and No. 18-ranked quarterback in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

Boley’s addition comes after Arizona State retained Dillingham as its head coach. His name was front and center in the Michigan coaching search, but he agreed to a new deal to remain in Tempe. Dillingham’s an average salary will sit at $7.5 million, On3’s Pete Nakos reported, and staff salary pool is also up to $11 million – which is among the top in the Big 12.