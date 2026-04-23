LSU transfer forward Jalen Reed has committed to Michigan. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news on Thursday.

Reed is coming off an Achilles injury, which ended his 2025-26 campaign just six games into the season. It marked the second consecutive season that Reed has suffered an Achilles injury, which has led him to play in just 14 games across the past two seasons.

Across his four seasons at LSU, Reed played in a total of 79 games. He boasts career averages of 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. He was enjoying a career year in 2024-25, averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds, before tearing his ACL in a Dec. 3, 2024, game against Florida State.

Jalen Reed becomes second transfer addition for reigning National Champions

Michigan‘s 2025-26 season will go down as the best in program history. The Wolverines compiled a stellar 37-3 record, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and won five of their six NCAA Tournament games by double-figures.

“(Winning a National Championship) further strengthens their bond, and we didn’t need this for that to happen because of their actions all year,” head coach Dusty May said following the title win. “We talked about it early in the season, to hang a center banner — Michigan has got a proud tradition, there’s a lot of banners on the side. There’s one lonely banner up in the middle.

“And if we were having a bad practice or we didn’t have our edge, we would remind them that if we were ever going to hang another banner so that one has some company, then we can’t have these type of days or these type of practices. Usually, that was one way that we could refocus our group.”

This offseason is extremely crucial for Dusty May and Michigan to rebuild their roster, as Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara are all projected First Round NBA Draft picks. The Wolverines have already announced the returns of Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, along with the addition of Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella from the Portal.

Adding Reed, a proven big man in the SEC, is a big-time addition for the Wolverines. Reed scored in double figures in four of his six games this season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.