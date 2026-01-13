LSU transfer OL Paul Mubenga has committed to Matt Rhule and Nebraska, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He was On3’s No. 523 ranked player (No. 39 IOL) in the Transfer Portal.

Mubenga appeared in 20 games (11 starts) across three seasons in Baton Rouge. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Nebraska was trending for Mubenga Tuesday morning.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Mubenga was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 541 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 53 IOL in his class and the No. 54 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Buford.

BREAKING: LSU transfer OL Paul Mubenga has committed to Nebraska, @Hayesfawcett3 reports 🌽https://t.co/D9th1uAPcY pic.twitter.com/QsPZkmQO0o — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 13, 2026

Although it entered the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, Nebraska finished with a disappointing 7-6 record and a blowout loss to an interim head coach-led Utah team in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Cornhuskers won five of their first six games, but dropped five of their last seven to finish the season.

Following Nebraska‘s 40-16 loss to Iowa to end the regular season, Matt Rhule sent a message to fans regarding the disappointing season.

“I think people have a right to be upset with the way it ended” Rhule said. “For me, all I can say is that I have some of the best recruits here today. I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can and as long as I can, and I’m going to surround myself with some really positive people. Not toxic people. I’m just going to continue to try and move the program forward.”

“I’m in charge of this. Troy (Dannen) and (the administration) extended me. They believe in me, but all of a sudden we lose these last two games. I’m pissed off at myself. But, I know where we’re headed. I know what we’re doing and that we’re moving forward, and I believe in what we’re doing and that the recruits are bought into us. I don’t want to overreact, but these last two games weren’t good enough.”

Nebraska’s Transfer Portal Additions

Paul Mubenga is the 15th Transfer Portal addition for Nebraska.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.