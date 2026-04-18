LSU trending toward top-10 recruiting class with just three early commitments

The arrow continues to point up for LSU‘s recruiting efforts, with the Tigers securing another major commitment on Friday.

Four-star wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, a longtime Miami pledge, flipped to the Bayou Bengals on his official visit to Baton Rouge. The Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.) star had been committed to the hometown ‘Canes since January 2025, but continued to look around at other schools despite that pledge.

The Tigers got him in the fold and have now landed one of the best pass-catchers in the state of Florida.

“LSU has always produced receivers. It is a school I am really interested in,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last month.

In nine games as a junior playing alongside top-100 Syracuse signee Calvin Russell, Stevens turned 23 receptions into 312 yards and a touchdown. As a sophomore in 2024 at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, he caught 44 passes for 550 yards and eight scores.

He joins a class now features three commits — all ranked as blue-chip prospects in the Rivals Industry Ranking. But even more impressive is that with just those three pledges, LSU holds the No. 11 class nationally and No. 5 group in the SEC.

Of the teams ahead of the Tigers, each have at least seven commitments and four have 10 or more. Their trio ranks No. 3 in terms of average rating per commitment as well. Lane Kiffin and Co. are trending for more as well.

Four-star Cecilia (La.) athlete Braylon Calais announced Tuesday that he will make his decision between the Tigers, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami, Ole Miss and Houston on April 20. Calais has official visits set with Ole Miss (May 1), Houston (June 4) and LSU (June 19), but it’s the Tigers who are considered the major favorites right now. LSU insider Shea Dixon logged a pick in favor of the Bayou Bengals on Tuesday, following one from Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman all the way back in October.

LSU commitments by position

Quarterback

Four-star Peyton Houston, No. 102 NATL. (No. 8 QB)

Wide receiver

Four-star Ah’Mari Stevens, No. 275 NATL. (No. 39 WR)

Edge rusher

Four-star Jaiden Bryant, No. 23 NATL. (No. 4 EDGE)