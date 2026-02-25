ESPN’s Jeff Brozello suggested Will Wade and LSU could be in store for a reunion, should the Tigers go through a coaching change. The current NC State head coach was once the head coach in Baton Rouge, but was fired after an investigation revealing recruiting violations.

But 2022 is in the past and Wade turned around McNeese immediately and has NC State at 19-9 this season, looking like an NCAA Tournament team. Could he reallly leave and return to the Tigers after one year?

“Wade has quickly turned around NC State in Year 1, as promised, with the Wolfpack trending toward wearing home jerseys in the first round of the NCAA tournament,” Borzello wrote. “But there is growing speculation that LSU would be potentially interested in a reunion, should the Tigers move on from Matt McMahon. Whether Wade would leave NC State after one season is a different story. He previously led LSU to three NCAA tournaments and an SEC title before being fired in 2022 following an NCAA investigation.”

Wade coached LSU from 2017-22, going 105-51 and led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament three times. That included a Sweet 16 run in 2019, the same year they won the SEC regular season crown.

But after being fired due to recruiting violations, Wade had a year off before returning to coaching. Wade made an immediate impact at McNeese. He went 50-9 and won two conference titles in the Southland Conference (regular season and tournament). Wade led McNeese to the Round of 64 in 2024 and the Round of 32 in 2025 before going to NC State.

As it stands now, LSU is 14-13 under McMahon this year. McMahon took over in 2022-23 and is 59-66 during his time in Baton Rouge.

Unlike Wade, McMahon has not led LSU to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers made the NIT in 2024, but lost in the first round.

Wade’s been good for NC State, but they had an ugly loss to Virginia Tuesday night, losing 90-61. He gave a blunt self-reflection after the loss.

“We’re not ready to compete with the top of the league right now. That’s just a fact,” Wade said. “Get our doors blown off twice by Virginia. Virginia’s a great team, give them credit. They’re just better than us. They’re better than us at almost every spot. Their bench is better than us. They’re better than us. They’re more physical, they’re a great defensive team.

“You’ve got to give Virginia credit. It’s two games we’ve played against them and they’ve basically gone the same way. That’s a credit to them. We’re not at that level right now.”