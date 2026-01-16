Former LSU WR Kyle Parker has committed to Ohio State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Parker was also considering Auburn.

Parker caught 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers in 2025. He was also used a couple of times as a kickoff returner. Parker revealed his intentions to portal away from LSU on New Year’s Day.

The 2024 season was his first on campus, where he finished the year with three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Most of that production came during a 34-17 win over UCLA, catching one pass for 45 yards and the lone touchdown.

Before college, Parker was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 317 overall player in his cycle, including the No. 46 wide receiver that class.

Parker will join a Buckeyes squad that is two seasons removed from winning the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. The hope was that Ohio State could pull off the repeat, but it ultimately fell short.

In all, Ohio State finished the 2025 season with a 12-2 record. This included a 12-0 start to the regular season before falling to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game and eventually to Miami in the Cotton Bowl during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

The Buckeyes were hoping to repeat as national champions after winning the program’s first title in a decade in 2024. However, that won’t be the case after the 24-14 loss.

In addition to Parker, Ohio State has also signed former UTSA wide receiver Devin McCuin. McCuin finished the 2025 season with 65 catches for 726 yards, eight touchdowns and 11.2 yards per catch. In his career, McCuin has 152 catches for 1,696 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11.2 yards per catch. The Buckeyes have also landed TE Mason Williams from Ohio.

