Coming off an 83-73 loss to rival Miami on Tuesday night, Florida State coach Luke Loucks was faced with an interesting question. It came about late into his post-game press conference.

Is it good for basketball in the state of Florida if everyone in the Big 3 — Florida, Florida State and Miami — is good at the same time? Loucks smiled, clearly formulating an answer.

“Let me think about this,” he said. “All right, I’ll say this: And a lot of people know this, I have a relationship with (Florida coach) Todd (Golden) going all the way back to when he was an assistant coach at the University of San Francisco. So I will never cheer for the Gators and I will never cheer for the University of Miami.

“But I do like that, as a young coach and as a friend for over the last decade, and I’ve seen his career grow. Obviously, he’s cheered my career on as I’ve grown. Our wives know each other. It has been cool to see him have individual success as a young coach and a young head coach. Now, with that being said I hope Florida loses every game.”

Much more in the spirit of the rivalry. Loucks, of course, made it a game against then-No. 10 Florida earlier in the year, falling on the road 78-76.

Against Miami, he has split this season’s matchups. Florida State won at Miami, then lost Tuesday night at home.

“I would say the same thing about (Miami coach) Jai (Lucas),” Loucks said. “Jai’s a first-time head coach. And we all kind of came up close to each other in terms of our classes. Both those guys, I think, are two years older than me, but I’ve known them for a long time. Again, I’m excited for Jai to have success. I wish he coached at a different school, because I’ll never cheer for Miami. I hope them and Florida lose every game.”

Luke Loucks opens up on Big 3 basketball

The Florida State coach then pivoted to the thrust of the question about Big 3 basketball. Simply put, he thinks it’s best for the sport if all three are good, as much as he may be dismayed to see Florida and Miami winning games.

“To your overall question, similar to football, I think it’s great when rivalries have real stakes,” Loucks said. “And to have real stakes, that means that all the programs have to be competing for titles. And that, to me, is when those historic games happen, going back to the Warrick Dunn game against Florida, going back to all those games that ended up in a last-minute field goal against Miami. Those are the games I remember from my childhood, right?

“It’s no different in basketball. When Florida’s competing for national titles, when Miami is competing for ACC championships, and eventually we’re going to be right there in the mix. I have no doubt in my mind that we will be. I think it’s going to be unbelievable, these games and how much at stake there is. And I can’t wait for those moments.”

Florida State seems to be on the right track of late after a rough start to the season and to conference play. Prior to Tuesday night’s loss to Miami, the program had won six of its last seven games.

Loucks now has his squad at 14-14 overall. But the team sports a 7-8 mark in ACC play with three winnable games remaining.