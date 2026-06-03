Ma'atoe Moe committed to Minnesota last weekend but Nebraska gets final shot

Orem (Utah) edge rusher Ma’atoe Moe committed to Minnesota on a visit a week ago but is taking one final trip before he solidifies his decision.

The state of Utah is on a big upswing in terms of producing next level talent. It’s a state that probably hasn’t gotten the respect it deserves but you can make a case outside of California, it’s the 2nd most talent producing state in the West.

Moe is an inside/outside guy who can play edge or move inside and play tackle. He has a projectable frame pushing 6-foot-5, 250 pounds with plenty of length and a motor as well.

Last weekend, Moe took an official visit to Minnesota and committed on the trip.

“I really love Coach CJ Robbins (DL Coach) he’s an amazing guy,” Moe said. “Coach Fleck was great of course and the whole staff was actually involved with me and I really enjoyed meeting every one.

“I was able to connect with the other recruits as well. It was easy to talk and vibe and I met a ton of good people who love the culture and everything about Minnesota. It was a great visit and they really showed out.”

The door isn’t totally shut however as Moa still plans to visit Nebraska this coming weekend.

“I’ve never been to Nebraska before so I’m looking forward to it,” Moe said. “I’m excited to see the area the community support for the program that I’ve heard a lot about.

“Roy Manning is my lead recruiter and I’m looking forward to meeting all the coaches and support staff in general. I already know coach Manning and coach Rob Aurich (DC) but it’s going to be good to connect with the rest of the staff as well.”

Moa said the plan is to make a final decision following the Huskers visit.

“I did commit to Minnesota but I’m backing off a bit,” Moe said. “I want to see how this visit plays out and then I’ll decide where I’m going after this weekend.”