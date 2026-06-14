Macey Kilty raves over Alli St. John hire by Iowa State women's wrestling

Macey Kilty is an Iowa Hawkeye through and through, but she was thrilled to see her friend Alli St. John get the Iowa State head coaching gig. The Cyclones are set to debut their women’s wrestling program for the 2027-28 season.

Despite Iowa and Iowa State being rivals, Kilty knows the Cyclones did well by hiring St. John as the program’s first head coach. The athlete to coaching transition is tough, especially in the example of St. John, 33, who is a two-time World Silver Medalist.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

“Ali (St. John) is a really good friend of mine. So, when she got the job, I was so excited for her, and she’s been there for a little bit now,” Kilty told On3. “When I heard rumors that Iowa State was maybe opening a program, I was like, man, I hope Ali is the head coach and stuff like that, because she’s going to do a great job. I always say that out of a lot of these athletes that you’ve seen retire, she’s one that I was like, ‘You retired too soon.’ She is so freaking good, and so I’m excited for her.”

Kilty and St. John (then Alli Ragan) go back a bit to when Kilty was wrestling post-high school. She gained a new found respect for one of the women she looked up to as an athlete.

“And she was actually one of the first people when I was coming out of high school, I was, I think, 18, but when she was actually here at Iowa training … and (she) brought me as a training partner (to Worlds),” Kilty said. “I was like 18 years old, and I went overseas with them, and I got to be their training partner, and it just really opened my eyes to, you know, what I really wanted to do.

“And so I’m always grateful that she took me kind of under her wing and allowed me to experience some of those experiences with her, so I’m super excited for her. Of course, I’m a Hawkeye through and through, so I’ll be a Hawkeye as long as I can, and I want to, I want to beat (Iowa State), but I’m super, super excited for Alli and who she brings on.”

Despite it being over a year away, St. John said the Cyclone women will hit the ground running to build a highly competitive program. It’s already begun by bringing in recruits and transfers this spring and summer.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to be the first head coach of women’s wrestling at Iowa State University,” St. John said. “This is a historic moment not only for Iowa State University, but for the sport of wrestling, too. Iowa State has a rich wrestling tradition, and I’m excited to expand that legacy on the women’s side as we work to build a premier program in Ames that produces not only NCAA champions, but World and Olympic champions as well.”