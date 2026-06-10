Mack Brown claims 'huge changes' will come to college football if Brendan Sorsby ruling isn't overturned

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA on Monday in Lubbock County Court, allowing him to play (for the time being) in the 2026 college football season.

Sorsby’s appeal for reinstatement was originally denied by the NCAA, after it was revealed that he placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana during his time on the Hoosiers’ roster. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to family members and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

Since the result of Monday’s ruling dropped, it seems as if the entire college football world has rallied against Texas Tech and Sorsby. This has ranged from programs such as the Big Ten reportedly discussing a league-wide mandate against playing the Red Raiders, to multiple college football personalities calling for Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to put a stop to Sorsby’s eligibility.

Mack Brown opens up on Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility ruling

On Wednesday, College Football Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown became the latest football personality to weigh in on the issue.

Has the Brendan Sorsby ruling put college football on a slippery slope? pic.twitter.com/3txXfSfba1 — THE STAMPEDE (@TheStampedeUT) June 10, 2026

“I feel for Joey McGuire because he’s got a mess,” Brown said. “It’s really not even his decision. He’s got a lot of bosses telling him what to do. It’s really public, and if we let Sorsby play and I’m the head coach, what happens to the guy that gets the DUI tonight? Do I suspend him for a game, but let Sorsby play for gambling away $90,000. So what happens to everything we do moving forward? How do we make a decision when it wasn’t near as big as this, but we’re going to suspend him more than we did this. I wanted to treat all of these guys like they were my children.

“What would I do to my son? What I would have done in this situation is I wouldn’t want my son gambling again. So to me, I would let him go to the Supplemental Draft, let him still play, support him and pay for his counseling and everything to help him. I wouldn’t throw him out, but I don’t see how you’re going to have rules if the Iowa State kid three years ago couldn’t play and now this guy can. We don’t have rules. If this doesn’t get back overturned by the NCAA and congress doesn’t give the NCAA help, I think we see huge changes coming up. It can’t stay like it is.”

Sorsby, who is reportedly making north of $5 million in NIL from Texas Tech this season, completely changes the Red Raiders’ ceiling if he is allowed to take snaps this season.

On3’s Pete Nakos contributed to this article.