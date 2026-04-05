Prior to Saturday’s Final Four nightcap between Michigan and Arizona, Magic Johnson joined the TBS desk and made his prediction. But there was one problem: Johnson, a Michigan State legend, didn’t want to say the name of the school he picked.

Johnson, of course, said he was cheering for the Big Ten to get a team into the national championship. The conference had two of the teams left in the Final Four before Illinois fell to UConn in Saturday’s opener, leaving Michigan as the last hope to reach the title game.

Johnson told the crew his pick was with the Big Ten. That said, he didn’t want to say “Michigan,” given where he went to school.

“I’m hoping the Big Ten wins,” Johnson said. “We had a great year this year, but we’ve got to get one of our teams in the finals. I can’t say that team’s name because we hate them, but I’m hoping that they win.”

Fellow panelist Clark Kellogg understood what Magic Johnson was saying when he made his pick. Kellogg, of course, went to Ohio State – meaning he’s very familiar with this situation.

More on the Michigan-Arizona showdown

Michigan will take on Arizona in Saturday’s nightcap at the 2026 Final Four. It will be a matchup between the last two No. 1 seeds standing, and they’re also two teams known for their big men.

That battle will be worth watching during the national semifinal, and Michigan coach Dusty May expects a hotly contested game. He understands the similarities between the two programs and thinks it could come down to the final minutes.

“We feel like we’re built in a similar fashion to Arizona, and I’ll begin with the veterans on both teams and how they’ve taken this off-the-bench role and they’ve impacted winning almost every game,” May said this week. “I see so many similarities with the intangibles and the team character of both of us, and then obviously when you factor in the size and both teams get a lot of credit for how good our front lines are, but there’s some great guards and very intelligent basketball being played by both teams.

“When we watch them, we see ourselves other than a few stylistic differences. We see a lot of ourselves in them, and it’s going to be a battle. We believe it’s going to be won in the 39th or 40th minute of this game.”