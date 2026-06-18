Major League Baseball proposes changes to MLB Draft, elimination of high school eligibility

Multiple reports emerged Thursday afternoon that Major League Baseball is proposing an overhauled draft eligibility system. It would remove high school players from the MLB Draft pool, a huge potential change for college baseball.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the proposal would make college players eligible after their sophomore season or their 20th birthday (by Sept. 1 of draft year). That change would take place in 2028. Currently, college players are eligible for the MLB Draft following their junior season or their 21st birthday, whichever is first.

The move could allow more top-end talent to reach the college level. While it wouldn’t impact an overwhelming number of players, it could prove significant in deepening the college talent pool on the incoming end. Of course, there’s a trade-off on the back end, too, with more players eligible to leave sooner.

Other changes to the MLB Draft are also part of the proposal. ESPN’s Alden Gonzales listed them on Thursday.

The league has proposed an international draft, with the eligibility requirements stating players must be at least 18 years old. The current system is 16 or older.

The draft would move to 12 hard-slot rounds, with an initial signing-bonus pool totaling $200 million for 360 amateur players living outside the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

College World Series final is set

While the MLB Draft proposal won headlines on Thursday, two college baseball programs are looking to steal them back this weekend. North Carolina and Oklahoma are set to square off in the College World Series championship series.

Both teams have had a phenomenal season but seem to have hit a new gear in the postseason. Both waltzed through their respective sides of the bracket in Omaha to reach the final after a 3-0 start.

North Carolina advanced by beating Ole Miss 6-2, West Virginia 5-2 and then West Virginia 12-7. Oklahoma advanced by topping Alabama 9-0, Georgia 4-3 and then Georgia 11-4.

The first game of the College World Series championship showdown is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 2 will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC, while an if-necessary Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN.