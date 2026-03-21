Marc-Anthony McGowan needs 'shot at redemption' vs. Luke Lilledahl in NCAA Wrestling Finals

When you think of Marc-Anthony McGowan and Luke Lilledahl, many will point out the Penn State Nittany Lion stalling out the Princeton Tiger. If you picked McGowan to come out of the NCAA Wrestling Championships as a No. 10 seed to make the finals opposite Lilledahl, some might have called you crazy.

Not head coach Joe Dubuque or McGowan himself on Friday night. McGowan picked off No. 2 Eddie Ventresca (Virginia Tech) in the quarterfinals before beating Indiana’s Jacob Moran, an 11-seed, 4-1 in the semifinals.

Now a month removed from their first meeting, McGowan promises this one to be different, especially as he gets to his offense. Lilledahl got to the finals by beating 2025 NCAA finalist Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State) 8-3 in the semifinals.

“Just wrestle. It’s a match I’m excited for. I need my shot at redemption,” McGowan said. “No matter what, I think I’m the best 125 in the country. I have an opportunity to show that and get redemption against probably the most embarrassing match of my career. I’m excited. If there’s anybody I wanted to win in the semifinals, it’s him. I’m ready for it.”

McGowan essentially called out the Nittany Lion, but not in a negative way, of course. But with the way the Princeton star wrestled, it seemed like destiny that they’d meet again based on McGowan’s talent coming into college. He’s the first Princeton All-American since 2023, when 125-pounder Pat Glory won a national title after making the finals the year prior (2022).

“No difference. I’ve said it time and time again this past week, the belief was never not there,” McGowan said of why things haven’t clicked in the past. “Belief stayed the same regardless. Any losses I’ve taken, any setbacks I’ve had, and my coaches will tell you this. I believe in my heart I’m the best 125 in the country. I really do battle myself every single time.

“Nothing changed. There wasn’t this big, oh, you really have it in you now that you’re seconds away from being a national champ. No, it was already — before that match, there was a reason I was leading after those nine seconds is because I thought I could do it. The goal is to become a national champ, no matter what.”