Marcel Reed at his youth football camp: 'I don't lose to LSU'

Marcel Reed decided to give back to the community on Saturday, hosting his youth football camp. Competitiveness does not stop there, though. Especially when it comes to the LSU Tigers. The Texas A&M quarterback had to remind everyone of his record vs. one of the program’s top rivals.

“It felt amazing,” Reed said when asked by a camper about starting in Baton Rouge. “I don’t lose to LSU.”

LSU and Texas A&M began to play each other annually in 2012 when the Aggies joined the SEC. As both were members of the SEC West, the matchups had a little more meaning than others. But people in Baton Rouge could count on one thing — beating Texas A&M inside Tiger Stadium. Six straight wins for LSU at home.

However, Reed broke the drought dating back to 1994 this past October. He did not have the best night through the air, throwing for just 202 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 12 of 21 passes. Reed really made his presence on the ground known too, adding 108 rushing yards and another two scores.

Of course, there is more to “I don’t lose to LSU” than just one start. We saw an incredible atmosphere at Kyle Field back in 2024, another win for Texas A&M. It’s a game where head coach Mike Elko felt like he needed to make a quarterback change. Conner Weigman originally got the start, only for Reed to come in.

Texas A&M went into the halftime locker room down 10 points, only to offensively explode in the second half. Reed scored a hattrick of rushing touchdowns, as the Aggies eventually won 38-23.

Speaking of hattricks, Reed can make it three wins in a row vs. LSU this season. An early date is on the calendar, with Baton Rouge set to welcome Texas A&M on Sept. 26. LSU will be coming off quite an emotional game, as Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford to play Ole Miss the week prior. Texas A&M will also face a conference opponent, starting its SEC schedule against Kentucky.

If there is one game you can count on Reed being fired up for, it’s LSU. The offseason usually brings a good amount of trash-talking in college football. Reed decided to involved when surrounded by some youth campers. And technically, nothing he said is currently incorrect. Two games, two wins for Texas A&M’s guy against LSU.