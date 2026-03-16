The 2026 Men’s Final Four court has been revealed Monday. Ahead of the start of the NCAA Tournament, fans can get a look at what to expect when the Final Four takes place in Indianapolis.

“Basketball has never been faster,” the release said. “A game defined by its rapid pace and explosive movement. The breakaway stripes capture this dynamic energy, with the use of bold, sweeping lines, vibrant colors, stripes and blurs – each element reflecting the intensity and speed that drive the sport. The bracket is seamlessly integrated into the basketball design, which also features elements drawn from the Indianapolis Civic Flag.”

You can see the design from multiple angles below. It’s a unique modern twist on the logo and court design for the Final Four this year.

This is the time of Cinderellas, favorites and just flat out insanity. The NCAA Tournament provides it all in the road to the Final Four. One team that wants to shock the world, trying to get to the Final Four of course, is Miami (Ohio).

But since they lost early in their conference tournament, former UNC star Tyler Hansbrough can’t believe they’re in the field of 68. Let alone making a run to the Final Four, being in the tournament didn’t sit right with him.

“Nah, I don’t think they should’ve made the tournament, and the reason I say that is their strength of schedule is pretty weak. What is it? Let’s see here, 339th, no Quad 1 wins,” Hansbrough said on The Field of 68’s Selection Sunday Marathon. “We had a Quad 1 win debate last year whenever Carolina got in there, but we had a much stronger schedule. And quite honestly, I think these other teams, maybe Oklahoma or somebody that kind of came on a little bit towards the end, or teams in bigger conferences that actually have a legit chance that didn’t schedule D-II schools in their pre-conference schedule, I feel like they should’ve been rewarded.

“And if we haven’t learned anything from the College Football Playoffs, realistically, is Miami of Ohio a contender? Absolutely not. I have them losing in the play-in game.”