March Madness 2026: Teams with the most former 5-star recruits in the NCAA Tournament
March Madness is often remembered by its Davids and not its Goliaths.
Small-school players who were overlooked by not only recruiting services, but also the big-brand programs, make the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament what it is. But to win in March and eventually April at the Final Four, you need elite talent. More than it ever has before, that comes from the transfer portal. A year ago, Florida won the national title without a single consensus top-100 recruit on the roster.
Barring a major shock, we won’t see that again this year as even the Gators have a few former elite recruits on their roster. Of the four No. 1 seeds, UF is also the only one without a former five-star on the roster though. Duke and Michigan each boast one — among other former elite recruits — while Arizona signed a pair in 2025.
As the tournament gets underway in full force Thursday, Rivals look at the former five-stars in the dance this year:
3 – Arkansas
Whether at Arkansas or Kentucky, John Calipari has attracted the nation’s top talent to his schools for the better part of two decades. He notoriously loves to highlight his former players’ career NBA earnings and the number of first-round draft picks he has produced, and his tenure in Fayetteville looks much the same as it did in Lexington. Of this team’s top six scorers, four are former top-30 recruits and three were five-stars: Darius Acuff (2025), Meleek Thomas (2025) and DJ Wagner (2023).
Acuff has used his one season at the college level to elevate himself into the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in June’s NBA Draft. Thomas, meanwhile, could have a decision to make after this season. Most mock drafts project him as an early second-rounder, and next year’s draft class looks to be a historically weak one. Wagner, at one time ranked as the No. 1 overall player in his class, has not reached those sky-high expectations but is a key cog for the fourth-seeded Razorbacks.
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2 – Houston, Arizona, St. John’s
Last February, Rick Pitino made headlines when he said he would turn down a 5-star recruit because he wants to build his roster through the transfer portal. “I probably wouldn’t take him because I don’t think you can win, and win big, with high school kids,” he said.
The legendary coach stuck to that, signing a host of new players through college basketball’s version of free agency and winning the Big East for the second straight year. But that doesn’t mean he’s relying on a bunch of plucky underdogs. Two former five-stars, guard Ian Jackson and forward Dillon Mitchell, are among the Red Storm’s top six scorers — along with three other former top-50 recruits.
On the flip side are schools like Arizona and Houston, which have become recruiting powers in recent years under Tommy Lloyd and Kelvin Sampson, respectively. Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, both top-10 recruits in the 2025 class, rank as their first- and third-leading scorers this year and have helped lead ‘Zona to a No. 1 seed.
At Houston, the Cougars’ leading scorer Kingston Flemings was actually just outside of five-star range in the Rivals Industry Ranking. But two key pieces in forwards Chris Cenac and Isaiah Harwell were ranked in the top-15.
Other teams with a former 5-star recruit
*denotes injured players who are not expected to participate in the tournament
Alabama – G Jalil Bethea
BYU – F AJ Dybantsa
Duke – Cameron Boozer
Kansas – Darryn Peterson
Kentucky – Jayden Quaintance*
Louisville – Mikel Brown Jr.*
Michigan – Elliot Cadeau
North Carolina – Caleb Wilson*
Tennessee – Nate Ament
Texas A&M – Mackenzie Mgabko
UCLA – Xavier Booker