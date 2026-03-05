March Madness: Automatic bid tracker, conference tournament schedules

The NCAA Tournament continues to grow closer as teams conclude regular season play and turn their attention toward the postseason. From mid-majors which will only secure one big into March Madness to the loaded high-majors playing for seeding an bragging rights, there are 31 automatic bids handed out to conference champions.

With the spread-out nature of the college basketball postseason, fans can keep track of when each ticket will be punched here. The first name will be locked into the NCAA Tournament field during the OVC Championship final on March 7 at 9 pm ET on ESPN2. The final name will come out of the Big Ten Tournament, starting at 3:30 pm ET on March 15, aired by CBS.

Here is a breakdown of the teams which have locked themselves into March Madness, and when the rest will look to book their ticket to go dancing. This story will be updated as results finish.

Automatic bids to NCAA Tournament

(Date for championship game listed prior to result)

OVC – March 7, 9 pm ET on ESPN2

MVC – March 8, 12 pm ET on CBS

Big South – March 8, 12 pm ET on ESPN2

ASUN – March 8, 2 pm ET on ESPN2

Summit – March 8, 9 pm ET on CBSSN

Sun Belt – March 9, 7 pm ET

SoCon – March 9, 7 pm ET

CAA – March 10, 7 pm ET on CBSSN

NEC – March 10, 7 pm ET on ESPN2

Horizon – March 10, 7 pm ET on ESPN

WCC – March 10, 9 pm ET on ESPN

Southland – March 11, 5 pm ET on ESPN2

Patriot – March 11, 7 pm ET on CBSSN

Big Sky – March 11, 11:30 pm ET on ESPN2

AEC – March 14, 11 am ET on ESPN2

MEAC – March 14, 1 pm ET on ESPN2

MWC – March 14, 6 pm ET on CBS

Big 12 – March 14, 6 pm ET on ESPN

Big East – March 14, 6:30 pm ET on FOX

SWAC – March 14, 7:30 pm ET on ESPNU

MAC – March 14, 8 pm ET on ESPN2

CUSA – March 14. 8:30 pm ET on CBSSN

ACC – March 14, 8:30 pm ET on ESPN

Big West – March 14, 10 pm ET on ESPN2

WAC – March 14, 11:59 pm ET on ESPN2

Ivy – March 15, 12 pm ET on ESPN2

SEC March 15, 1 pm ET on ESPN

A10 – March 15, 1 pm ET on CBS

American – March 15, 3:15 pm ET on ESPN

Big Ten – March 15, 3:30 pm ET on CBS

