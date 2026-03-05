March Madness: Automatic bid tracker, conference tournament schedules
The NCAA Tournament continues to grow closer as teams conclude regular season play and turn their attention toward the postseason. From mid-majors which will only secure one big into March Madness to the loaded high-majors playing for seeding an bragging rights, there are 31 automatic bids handed out to conference champions.
With the spread-out nature of the college basketball postseason, fans can keep track of when each ticket will be punched here. The first name will be locked into the NCAA Tournament field during the OVC Championship final on March 7 at 9 pm ET on ESPN2. The final name will come out of the Big Ten Tournament, starting at 3:30 pm ET on March 15, aired by CBS.
Read the most recent version of On3’s 2026 Bracketology here.
Here is a breakdown of the teams which have locked themselves into March Madness, and when the rest will look to book their ticket to go dancing. This story will be updated as results finish.
Automatic bids to NCAA Tournament
(Date for championship game listed prior to result)
OVC – March 7, 9 pm ET on ESPN2
MVC – March 8, 12 pm ET on CBS
Big South – March 8, 12 pm ET on ESPN2
ASUN – March 8, 2 pm ET on ESPN2
Summit – March 8, 9 pm ET on CBSSN
Sun Belt – March 9, 7 pm ET
SoCon – March 9, 7 pm ET
CAA – March 10, 7 pm ET on CBSSN
NEC – March 10, 7 pm ET on ESPN2
Horizon – March 10, 7 pm ET on ESPN
WCC – March 10, 9 pm ET on ESPN
Southland – March 11, 5 pm ET on ESPN2
Patriot – March 11, 7 pm ET on CBSSN
Big Sky – March 11, 11:30 pm ET on ESPN2
AEC – March 14, 11 am ET on ESPN2
MEAC – March 14, 1 pm ET on ESPN2
MWC – March 14, 6 pm ET on CBS
Big 12 – March 14, 6 pm ET on ESPN
Big East – March 14, 6:30 pm ET on FOX
SWAC – March 14, 7:30 pm ET on ESPNU
MAC – March 14, 8 pm ET on ESPN2
CUSA – March 14. 8:30 pm ET on CBSSN
ACC – March 14, 8:30 pm ET on ESPN
Big West – March 14, 10 pm ET on ESPN2
WAC – March 14, 11:59 pm ET on ESPN2
Ivy – March 15, 12 pm ET on ESPN2
SEC March 15, 1 pm ET on ESPN
A10 – March 15, 1 pm ET on CBS
American – March 15, 3:15 pm ET on ESPN
Big Ten – March 15, 3:30 pm ET on CBS
