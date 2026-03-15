March Madness committee chair reveals how Big Ten Tournament flipped NCAA bracket seedings

The NCAA Tournament bracket is set. As always, there were some last-minute surprises that caught some folks off guard. Many centered around the Big Ten.

Unsurprisingly, when asked what the biggest factor in changing seedings late in the process was, NCAA Tournament selection committee chair Keith Gill pointed toward that Big Ten conference tournament. It ended with Purdue upsetting Michigan to claim the tournament title.

“I would certainly say from the seeding standpoint the Big Ten Tournament,” Gill said. “The end of the day we had Michigan on the two line and then we scrubbed it when the Big Ten Tournament results came out. Arizona flipped to the two overall and Michigan went to the three overall.”

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But there was also another impact from the championship game. Purdue greatly improved its standing in the final iteration courtesy of that win.

“Then when you look at Purdue, Purdue started at the 11 line, and that’s on the three line,” Gill said. “And with that result they scrubbed up to the eight line, which got them a two seed.”

All told, the Big Ten earned nine bids to March Madness. That fell just one short of the SEC’s top mark, at 10 teams in the field.

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Joining Michigan and Purdue were Michigan State (3-seed), Illinois (3-seed), Nebraska (4-seed), Wisconsin (5-seed), UCLA (7-seed), Ohio State (8-seed) and Iowa (9-seed). The Big Ten, of course, is looking for its first national championship since Michigan State won it all in 2000.

Michigan will be one of the obvious favorites, ranked at times as the nation’s top team this season. Michigan will begin its quest for a championship with a first-round matchup against the winner of UMBC and Howard.