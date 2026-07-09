March Madness: Wichita, Dayton named host cities for NCAA Tournament's opening round

The NCAA announced Wichita, Kan., has been named as a host site of the newly-expanded Opening Round of the upcoming 2027 and 2028 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments in a press release Thursday. Wichita will join Dayton as joint host sites of March Madness’ new play-in games on the Tuesday and Wednesday after Selection Sunday beginning with next year’s tournament.

The NCAA announced in May that it was expanding the NCAA Tournament field from 68 to 76 teams beginning in 2027, adding three additional pre-tournament play-in games at a future site to be determined. That additional site will be Wichita. The Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee approved the selection of Wichita among several cities on Thursday.

“We were pleased but not surprised by the number of cities from around the country that very much wanted March Madness to begin in their market,” Sun Belt commissioner and chair of the DI men’s basketball committee Keith Gill said in a statement released by the NCAA. “Like Dayton, Wichita is a basketball-crazed community that we expect will embrace the reimagined start of the tournament. Having a city in Middle America will be advantageous for getting teams from various points around the country, many of which won’t be known until Selection Sunday, to the Opening Round and subsequently first-round sites.”

With the new expansion, the additional eight teams would be added to the previous “First Four” play-in round, currently held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The newly expanded play-in round would then feature 24 teams playing 12 games over two days — with six games taking place at both Dayton and Wichita sites — before those winners join the other 52 teams already in the traditional first-round field that weekend.

Next year’s Opening Round of the 2027 NCAA Tournament will take place March 16-17 and feature the 12 lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.