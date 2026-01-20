Marcus Freeman makes national title pick on ESPN College GameDay, Nick Saban reacts

During a guest appearance on ESPN College GameDay on Monday, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman made his pick for the national championship game. He picked Miami – which beat his Fighting Irish during the regular season.

Freeman appeared on the show as a guest analyst ahead of Monday’s game between the Hurricanes and Indiana. He admitted he thought about picking the Hoosiers considering he has to head back home to Indiana after the game, but he knows Notre Dame has to play Miami in 2026.

That’s why Freeman picked The U to win it all. It generated a strong reaction from Nick Saban, who has been in a similar spot as a guest analyst on College GameDay before joining the show full-time after his retirement.

“I didn’t want to do this, but Pat [McAfee] said I had to pick a team, and it’s hard not to pick Indiana when you’re in Indiana,” Freeman said. “And I love Pat Coogan, their starting center. But Nov. 7, 2026, we play Miami. And I know what I would do if somebody picked against us because I’ve done it plenty of times when everybody on this set has picked against us.

“I’m not going to give Miami any bulletin-board material. My heart says Indiana, but I’m going to use my head and I’m going to pick Miami.”

After Freeman made his selection, he received some advice from Saban, given his experience in these situations. The legendary coach said he never used to make a prediction because he wanted to avoid future bulletin-board material.

“Marcus, I want you to know something,” Saban told Freeman. “When I did this and I was coaching, but I wasn’t in the championship, I never picked. … You never know who you’re going to play and when.”

Freeman, of course, knows both programs well. Notre Dame defeated Indiana in the first round of last year’s College Football Playoff as the Fighting Irish made a run to the national championship game. This year, though, he saw what Miami was capable of doing.

The Hurricanes defeated Notre Dame in Week 1 – one of two Fighting Irish losses. But that game loomed large for Freeman’s group. Miami became the last team in the 12-team CFP bracket, meaning Notre Dame wound up on the outside looking in on selection day.

As a result, Freeman joined the College GameDay set on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium. But he’ll also get a look at Miami once again in 2026. That time, though, it’ll be in South Bend.