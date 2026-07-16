Mario Cristobal addresses Miami's pursuit of Darian Mensah after Duke transfer

As Carson Beck headed to the NFL following the national championship, Miami again turned to the transfer portal for its next quarterback. The Hurricanes proceeded to make a splash when former Duke star Darian Mensah committed, who became one of the top players to enter the portal.

Wednesday, Miami coach Mario Cristobal discussed the program’s pursuit of the reigning ACC Championship MVP. He also pushed back on the idea it was “controversial.”

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Cristobal said the Hurricanes were interested in multiple high-level transfer quarterbacks before ultimately signing Mensah to a deal that reset the market. As far as the conversation about the pursuit, he made clear he’s not focusing on any outside noise.

“He’s unfazed.”@Coach_Cristobal explains what stands out about his quarterback—from his football IQ and leadership to his ability to handle the moment.#ACCKickoff #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/AxC1dHi6Dy — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 15, 2026

“Well, it might seem controversial to you guys,” Cristobal said on SiriusXM College Sports Radio. “As far as it concerns everybody else, it’s really not my concern. But we knew we were in the market for a transfer portal quarterback, Darian Mensah hits the portal and we pursued – just like we pursued a couple of other quarterbacks or at least looked into pretty heavily – and made our decisions there.

“No different than when we looked at a transfer portal defensive end, some of the other signings that you have seen. It’s cut and dry. It’s pretty simple. Outside of that, we’re really not concerned.”

After entering the transfer portal, Mensah became the No. 44 overall player and No. 7-ranked quarterback to hit the open market, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. Additionally, his $6.5 million On3 NIL Valuation ranks No. 1 in the On3 NIL 100 as the highest in college sports.

Mensah helped lead Duke to an ACC title in 2025 as he completed 66.8% of his passes for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns. It was a strong debut season in Durham after he transferred from Tulane, where he threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2024.

As far as what stood out about Mensah once he entered the portal, Cristobal cited multiple parts of his game that stood out on tape. From there, they went after him and brought him to Coral Gables.

“When Darian hit the portal, we felt this is a guy we would love to pursue,” Cristobal said during his press conference at ACC Kickoff. “Watching crossover tape with so many opponents we faced, we saw his level of talent and play.

“What really took us by surprise in a great way is what an incredible young man he is. His levels of leadership, care factor, time invested in his craft, football IQ, just natural human IQ, just an elite person along with the guys beside him.”