Mario Cristobal explains how Miami can replace Rueben Bain, top talent in the trenches in 2026

Miami reached the national title game a year ago and will have designs on finishing the deal this fall. To get there again, though, the Hurricanes will have to replace some serious talent in the trenches, starting with do-it-all defensive lineman Rueben Bain.

Coach Mario Cristobal knows that’ll be no easy task. He was blunt about how good Bain and fellow stars in the trenches like Akheem Mesidor and Francis Mauigoa were.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“Dawgs, brother. Dawgs,” Cristobal said on the set of ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday. “That’s the best part of their legacy. They showed ’em what it looks like. Success leaves clues. That’s what these guys do. The extra time invested with each other, doing all the things necessary.”

The hope? That watching Rueben Bain work on a daily basis was enough to tease out the talent out of the players who will be working to replace him.

Easier said than done. But Cristobal said the process of replacing Bain, Mesidor and company began years ago.

“We have the same philosophy as you had, coach (Jimbo Fisher), when you were a coaching,” Cristobal said. “The moment we signed Rueben Bain, we knew it, this guy’s a dude. Same thing with Akheem and these other guys. So we started that process in ’22.

“Guys like Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot and Hayden Lowe and Damon Wilson coming over, Herb Scroggins, that’s just to mention a few. Those guys haven’t been waiting, they’ve been working to replace. And they were in the big moments. You watch the Ohio State game, you watch the A&M game, they were in there in the big moments. It’s their time. And the way we practice, they sure as hell get enough reps, so they’ll be ready.”

And while Rueben Bain will get the lion’s share of the headlines when it comes to replacing talent in the trenches, filling in on the offensive line is equally as important. New transfer quarterback Darian Mensah will only get the team so far without quality blocking up front.

Cristobal already has his eye on the top replacements. He named a few.

“(Matthew) McCoy, Samson (Okunlola) and Ryan (Rodriguez) because they’ve all been there, they’ve all played multiple reps,” Cristobal said. “They’re all in the 325-330 range. And they’re dawgs. They are. They haven’t waited for their time, they’ve played. They’ve all played a significant amount of snaps.”

The expectations on defense were molded by guys like Rueben Bain. On offense, Cristobal pointed to the offensive line coach as the linchpin.

“And they know that playing for coach (Alex) Mirabal, coach Mirabal is a different level teacher that’s going to hold those guys to a high standard,” Cristobal said. “And he’s going to make it callous, first and foremost. He’s not going to wait till you feel kind and cuddly to go in there. He’s going to get after your ass and make sure that you are ready to play through pain, through fatigue, and perform at a high level.”

Will that be enough to keep Miami competing at the highest level in the sport in 2026? We’ll see.

But Cristobal likes what he sees out of the guys itching to carry on Rueben Bain’s legacy. It’s readily apparent every day in practice.

“No BS,” he said. “A true, professional approach to the game in preparation. That stuff is contagious, and they’ve done a great job with that.”