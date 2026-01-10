Mario Cristobal jabs Nick Saban over Miami clock management in 1st half of Fiesta Bowl

Late in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl, Ole Miss got a field goal to cut the Miami lead to 17-13. Although the Hurricanes won the game to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship, Nick Saban still let Mario Cristobal hear about it.

Saban disagreed with Cristobal and the Hurricanes’ clock management to end the half. He argued Miami had a chance to be up two scores and argued Ole Miss “stole” points with the field goal attempt. Based on the two-minute situation, he thought the Hurricanes should have tried to avoid giving the Rebels the ball back.

Miami scored a 52-yard touchdown with 2:28 to play, and Ole Miss added on the field goal before halftime. That’s why Saban made sure to let Cristobal know his thoughts.

Saban: "You should have been ahead two scores by the half."



Cristobal: "As by your standards, and I'll show you your notebook if you want to."



“You should’ve been ahead two scores by the half,” Saban said on ESPN College GameDay. “No question about it. The two-minute before the half where they stole three points, where if you don’t have field position, it’s not like two-minute at the end of the game. You should’ve never let them get the ball back.”

However, Cristobal – who coached with Saban at Alabama from 2013-16 – said his thought process was the same as the legendary coach’s would have been. He pulled from the approach he learned during his time in Tuscaloosa.

“Coach, I hate to stop you, but let me correct you,” Cristobal responded. “As by your standards – and I’ll show you your notebook, if you want to – if you are under 45 seconds at your 35, you try to pop a run or a screen. And if you do, you go. But with over a minute, especially over 1:10, your philosophy was be aggressive and try to get points, and that’s what we did.”

Saban joked his philosophy must have changed since those days now that he’s on TV, and Cristobal pointed out the emphasis on physicality at the time. Now, the Miami coach said Saban likes trick plays.

Of course, Miami was able to overcome the clock management with which Nick Saban disagreed. The Hurricanes came away with a thrilling 31-27 victory after a Carson Beck rushing touchdown with 18 seconds left. As time ticked away, Trinidad Chambliss’ Hail Mary attempt sailed out of bounds, meaning Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes punched their ticket to the national championship.