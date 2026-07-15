Mario Cristobal jokes about relationship with Miami alumni: 'It’s important that Michael Irvin never kisses me on the cheek again'

Mario Cristobal had some jokes about his relationship with Miami alumni, such as Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. The head coach has been outspoken about the importance of guys like Irvin and Ed Reed to maintain their presence around Coral Gables.

He was referencing, for his joke anyway, that he doesn’t want Irvin to kiss him on the cheek again. It happened last December during Cristobal’s postgame interview, following Miami’s first round CFP win over Texas A&M.

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“It’s important that Michael Irvin never kisses me on the cheek again on national TV,” Cristobal said at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff. “That’s really important to point out. But it’s also important to point out, and actually Mark Fletcher mentioned it, one of the best things we do is our alumni reunion, which had 400 plus members show up this year. And you could imagine we should have rolled the ball out there and scrimmaged because such great players, such great teammates, you know, and guys that maybe weren’t great players, but were just excellent, just friends and brothers.

“That’s always been a big, I mean, I can’t emphasize enough what a major role that played. And once I got the opportunity, the privilege to return to Miami … it had to be done. I owe Miami. I do. I feel that way strongly.”

Mario Cristobal embraces Miami tradition, alumni

Guys like Irvin and Reed paved the way with national championship banners. Cristobal and the Hurricanes nearly added another last year, so the goal is simple: win it all in 2026.

“And as it relates to the pillars for us, we know we don’t have many, if any, signs on the wall,” Cristobal said. “I think all that stuff is you know payed lip service if you’re not careful … It’s as simple as this: For us, our culture is … everybody for everything every single day. There shouldn’t be any misconception or misunderstanding as it relates to that, and that all that means is nothing but your best will be good enough.

“So we feel strongly about that. It is led by them. They hold themselves and their teammates to really really high standards. They’re pretty simple. So this press conference might be a little bit boring.”

Cristobal and Miami are less than two months away from opening the season. They’ll play Stanford on the road on September 4th at 9:00 p.m ET.