Mark Byington and Vanderbilt have agreed to a long-term contract extension, On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed. He led the Commodores to the Round of 32 in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt went 27-9 overall this year, including an 11-7 mark in SEC play. The Commodores then entered March Madness as a No. 5 seed as part of their second trip to the big dance in as many years under Byington’s watch. Prior to his arrival, Vanderbilt had not made the Field of 68 since 2017.

Additionally, Vanderbilt advanced to the SEC tournament championship game this past season. It marked the Commodores’ first trip to the conference title game since 2012, when they took down Kentucky to bring home the trophy.

On the whole, Byington has a 47-22 overall record at Vanderbilt after taking over for Jerry Stackhouse. That came after an impressive run at James Madison, where he went 82-36 over four seasons and took the Dukes to the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

Following Hubert Davis’ firing at North Carolina, Byington’s name came up in rumors as a potential candidate to replace him. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg mentioned the Vanderbilt headman as an option as UNC got its search underway, and CBS Sports listed him as a possible target, as well.

This story will be updated.