Former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram is already planting his flag for the 2026 season and which player will stand above the rest. His choice comes from South Florida, and it’s an electrifying one.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Triple Option, Ingram named Miami star Malachi Toney as his way-too-early pick to win the Heisman Trophy. In doing so, he cited the freshman phenom’s versatility and production during the Hurricanes’s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

“My way-too-early Heisman pick? I’m going with your boy,” Ingram stated. “Fresh on my mind from the National Championship Game and the playoff run — Malachi Toney. I think he’s going to be the next Heisman brother.”

Alas, it’s easy to see why Ingram is leaning this way, even if it’s bold not to pick a quarterback at this point. Toney wasted no time establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in college football during his freshman season.

As Miami’s top offensive weapon, the wide receiver finished the year with 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the ACC in all three categories. His 109 catches set an ACC freshman record, while his receiving yardage total marked the most ever by a freshman in program history.

Moreover, Ingram was especially impressed by Toney’s all-around impact, highlighting his physicality, athleticism and versatility. Those are the traits that separate him from typical wide receiver Heisman candidates in Ingram’s view.

“He goes up and blocks linebackers. He blocks safeties,” Ingram added. “He got skills, and he got the wheels too. He returns punts. He could throw the ball. I’m talking about a jack-of-all-trades, a real-deal baller.”

Even in Miami’s 27-21 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the national title game, Toney delivered a standout performance. He hauled in 10 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on college football’s biggest stage. The showing only reinforced his reputation as a player who rises in marquee moments.

Ingram also noted the betting angle, calling Toney a high-upside value play in early Heisman odds: “I think his odds are like +2700,” Ingram explained. “I like that as a big-time value pick. He’s just a baller. He’s a shot-caller.”

With Miami expected to reload offensively and Toney poised for an even larger role as a sophomore, Ingram believes the Hurricanes star has all the ingredients. From production to personality and versatility, he can become college football’s next Heisman superstar.

Time will tell if that comes to fruition. Regardless, Ingram is locking it in, staking his claim as a believer in Toney’s potential as the dust settles on the 2025 season and we look ahead to 2026.