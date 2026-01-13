Former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram believes one of the most dominant seasons in college football history would have translated into an unprecedented payday in today’s NIL era.

Speaking on The Triple Option Podcast, Ingram said Cam Newton would have commanded a staggering $10 million if NIL and the transfer portal had existed during his legendary 2010 season at Auburn.

“What he did at Auburn, taking them undefeated, the personality that he had, the player he was — if he would have gone to the portal, he would have commanded $10 million,” Ingram stated.

Ingram’s comments underscore just how transformative Newton was during his lone season with the Auburn Tigers. The campaign that still stands as one of the greatest individual performances the sport has ever seen.

Newton recently reflected on that historic run while appearing on ESPN’s First Take, ahead of having his No. 2 jersey immortalized at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a moment he described as both humbling and emotional.

“What a time to be alive for me,” Newton said. “Man, I’m grateful. This is a surreal moment for me, and I just want this to be a testament and a testimony for athletes to realize that hard work still pays.”

Newton emphasized that his success was built on preparation, discipline and trust in those around him: “When it came to the game of football, I never cheated,” Newton added. “I did everything that the people I needed to listen to told me to do, and I just wanted to execute.”

Continuing, he also spoke about the personal significance of the moment, especially with his family in attendance: “I’m still that child at heart who just wants to make my mom and dad proud,” Newton explained.

“I’m just happy that my kids could be there to witness it, for them to see it and think, ‘My dad’s pretty cool too.’”

On the field, Newton’s impact was undeniable. During the 2010 season, he accounted for 4,327 total yards and 50 touchdowns, carrying Auburn to a perfect 14-0 record and a BCS National Championship victory over the Oregon Ducks.

That same year, Newton swept college football’s major awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Manning Award and Davey O’Brien Award. He was also named a unanimous First-Team All-American and College Football Player of the Year.

While Newton’s Auburn tenure lasted just one season, his legacy remains timeless. In today’s NIL-driven landscape, Ingram believes it would have been worth every penny of a $10 million valuation.