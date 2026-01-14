Former Alabama star and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram didn’t mince words when assessing the SEC’s recent postseason performance. He offered a blunt evaluation of the league’s struggles during the most recent episode of The Triple Option Podcast.

“You really can’t defend the SEC at this point,” Ingram said. “Like, I’m a guy who really doesn’t think bowl games really matter as much with transfer guys, many guys opting out. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to defend the SEC right now as an SEC guy.”

The numbers back up Ingram’s frustration. With only two games remaining in the college football season, the SEC will once again fail to play for a national championship for a third straight year.

Beyond the title picture, the league endured a historically rough bowl season, finishing 1–8 against Power 4 opponents in bowl games and going 0–3 in the College Football Playoff against Power 4 competition.

“You have had three shots in the past three years,” Ingram said. “The way you look in the playoffs hasn’t been great. Then your bowl game, like, we’re just getting dominated. So as an SEC guy, you cannot defend the SEC right now.”

Ingram went a step further. He declared that the balance of power in college football has shifted away from the SEC, at least for now.

“The best conference in college football is the Big Ten,” Ingram said. “I said that on Big New Kickoff in front of the whole country and people hated me for it. But the truth is the truth. I’m a straight shooter. I call it how I see it.”

The Big Ten’s recent success is hard to argue. The league has won the last two national championships and will have another team competing for a third straight title, while the SEC watches from the outside.

“They are not balling. They are not shot calling,” Ingram said regarding the SEC. “So right now, the SEC, we got some work to do.”

According to Ingram, the expanded transfer portal and the rise of NIL have fundamentally changed the sport, erasing the talent depth advantages that once separated the SEC from the rest of the country.

“The playing field is level now,” he added. “You don’t have those first-rounders at third string anymore. You don’t have those five-star All-Americans on third string anymore because they’re leaving.”

Instead, elite talent is dispersing nationwide. That’s allowed programs with strong alumni support and resources to compete immediately.

“If you have an alumni base, if you have the resources, if you have the pride to put something towards your NIL program and build a roster, you can compete,” Ingram explained. “You see it with Texas Tech. They’re in the Playoff. You see it all around.”

For Ingram, the message is clear. The SEC’s reputation alone is no longer enough, and the league must adapt quickly in an increasingly level college football landscape.