Mark Martin reacts to William Sawalich winning NASCAR O'Reilly race at Rockingham

William Sawalich won the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Rockingham on Saturday, and Mark Martin was impressed. On this week’s Door Bumper Clear podcast, the NASCAR legend reacted to Sawalich earning his first win in any NASCAR National Series race.

“I was happy to see William Sawalich get that win,” Mark Martin said. “His performance has not been there in that car. It’s not been on the level that he’s been capable of. In other words, I know William is a better race car driver than the results he’s been able to be getting.

“It was really cool. They managed to put it all together for that race, and maybe they’ll be able to continue that momentum. He’s a fine young man, a great driver, and he should be a star in our sport. He just needs to keep racking off those wins and top fives.”

Sawalich took the lead after a restart on Lap 172 and led for the final 79 laps to win at Rockingham Speedway in North Carolina. At 19 years old, Sawalich became the youngest driver to win at the track in any of NASCAR’s top three series. With the victory, Sawlich moved up to 11th in the O’Reilly standings.

William Sawalich reacts to win at Rockingham

“It means everything,” Sawalich said after the race, per Reid Spenver of NASCAR.com. “Honestly, it was a tough year last year and a tough start to the year this year. Gosh, it feels good to get it done here at Rockingham in front of an awesome crowd.

“Our Supra was on rails today, obviously. Good in Stage 1 (fifth), Stage 2 (second), and obviously amazing in clean air. Lapped traffic took me out last year (in a 25th-place finish), so that was running through my head a little bit, but, man, I just studied the race last year, calmed down — and everything’s fine.”

Sawalich drives the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and is in his second season as a full-time driver in the series. Including the win at Rockingham, Sawalich has earned three top-10 finishes this season.

In 2023 and 2024, Sawalich competed in the ARCA Menards Series East and won the championship in both seasons. He has also competed in 22 career Truck Series races and has earned five top-10 finishes.