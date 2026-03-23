Mark Pope called out the “craziness” in media amid the news that Kentucky offered Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg between $7-9 million in the NCAA transfer portal this season. Lendeborg revealed the offer himself to AP ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats were targeting him out of the NCAA transfer portal, as he was the top player available in last year’s cycle. Pope originally danced around the question when asked and now, the Kentucky head coach is now denying Lendeborg’s claims to the offer.

“That story is 100% categorically false with no truth to it whatsoever,” Pope said.

This directly contradicts Lendeborg’s quotes, which appeared in an interview with the Associated Press ahead of the NCAA Tournament: “They started the number with $7 (million) to $9 (million),” Lendeborg told The AP. “They were pretty much going off on the route like we’ll pay him anything to get here.”

Instead, he reportedly took three times less money to play for Dusty May at Michigan. Of course, this has resulted in a massively successful campaign in Ann Arbor, which has seen him become Big Ten Player of the Year, leading the Wolverines to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and currently, a trip to the Sweet 16. Kentucky was blown out in the Round of 32.

Though, when Pope was asked about Lendeborg’s quotes before Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament run, he spoke about the “blurred lines” between the media and what’s actually happening.

“I don’t think anyone differentiates between social media with someone in their underwear in their basement that has nothing to do, against the most notable journalists in the world with unbelievable ethics,” Pope said. “It all blurs together, and then we start reporting everything together, whether it has any validity or not.”

Pope’s denial of Lendeborg’s comments beg the question: why the Michigan star would lie about the offer in the first place? He’s in his last season of eligibility with the Wolverines, so he’s not trying to leverage NIL for next year.

At the same time, Lendeborg’s offer is within Kentucky’s reported $22 million roster budget for this past season. The $7-9 million offer rivals some school’s cost for their entire roster.

For now, Pope and Kentucky are back to the drawing board after falling to Iowa State. The Wolverines march on looking for their first Final Four since 2018.