Marshall Manning to serve as Baylor School (TN) backup QB to Keegan Croucher in 2026

The high school football legend of Class of 2030 quarterback Marshall Manning, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, will begin right behind QB1, Keegan Croucher (Ole Miss pledge), at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School for this upcoming 2026 high school football season.

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Baylor School head coach Erik Kimrey said to Rivals’ Andy Villamarzo on Sunday evening’s edition of the Villamarzo’s Voice high school football podcast that Marshall will serve as the varsity backup to Croucher for the upcoming campaign.

“Marshall Manning is our backup quarterback this year. He’ll be a freshman, so we’re excited about him,” Kimrey said on the podcast.

The younger Manning enrolled at Baylor School about a year ago after attending Cherry Creek in Colorado. In 2024, Marshall made viral headlines when he was at the NFL Pro Bowl throwing to star wide receivers in Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson.

Now the 2030 signal caller gets to sit behind Croucher for the 2026 high school football season and will likely get varsity playing time in cleanup duties this fall.

The Red Raiders last season came away winning the TSSAA’s Division II-AAA state championship in a hard fought 26-24 victory over Brentwood Academy and the rematch is how they will start off this upcoming campaign.

There’s no shortage of talent, either, when it comes to what Baylor School has coming returning in the cupboard as they bring back Croucher, newly minted five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, 2028 four-star wide receiver Antwaun Adams and 2028 four-star EDGE Braxton Rein.

The elder Manning is considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL over his span of 18 seasons from 1998-2015. During that span, Manning led two different franchises to Super Bowl victories, with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 (XLI) and to end his career with the Denver Broncos (50) in 2015.

Over his time in the NFL, Peyton collected five NFL Most Valuable Player awards, named to the Pro Bowl 14 times, threw for 71,940 yards, 539 touchdowns and has been inducted into the NFL’s Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame.

More about Baylor School

“Baylor School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and rich extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Baylor’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.”