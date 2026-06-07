Martin Truex Jr. on Denny Hamlin honoring Kyle Busch after Michigan win: 'It was special to see'

Martin Truex Jr. loved seeing Denny Hamlin pay tribute to Kyle Busch after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan on Sunday. After the race, Truex reacted to Hamlin honoring Busch after mathcing is career win total.

“It was special to see. You could just feel the energy,” Martin Truex Jr. said on the Prime Video broadcast. You could feel the crowd going crazy for that. Denny said it perfectly- a great tribute. Everybody is thinking about Samantha [Busch] and their family. What they’ve been through is just horrific. We’re all thinking about them, but man, Denny is just on fire. What can you do right now?”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.

