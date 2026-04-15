Maryland guard Darius Adams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos can confirm. Adams was a freshman for the Terrapins this past season averaging 10.8 points per game.

During his first collegiate season, Adams started in 28 of the 33 games he appeared in to go along with 25.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 guard also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Adams was a four-star recruit coming into last season as the No. 24 overall recruit and No. 8 shooting guard in the 2025 cycle. This is according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

Notably, Adams is a former UConn signee. He opted out of his NLI last April and committed to Buzz Williams and Maryland just over a week later. However, the Terrapins went on to have a 12-21 season in Williams’ first season at the helm. This came after Williams led Texas A&M to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances before taking the Maryland job.

Adams is now on his way out of the program. He’s looking to find a new college basketball home with three years of eligibility remaining.

The NCAA transfer portal window for men’s basketball officially opened on April 7, remaining open for 15 days. Thousands of college basketball players have entered their names into the portal since it opened, looking to find their next program.

Adams is the latest. However, his decision to enter the portal comes just over a week since the 15-day transfer window opened. It’s set to close on April 22 as coaches already have an eye ahead on the 2026-27 season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.