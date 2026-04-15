Maryland wrestling All-American Jaxon Smith plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Maryland wrestling All-American Jaxon Smith plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The other big news is Smith announced he would drop to 174 pounds for his final season. He has wrestled 184 and 197 in his career.

Smith previously announced he would take a medical redshirt due to an ankle injury back in January. He released a statement at the time.

“After a lot of thought, prayer and conversations with my coaches and medical team, I’ve decided to take a medical redshirt this season due to an ankle injury,” Smith wrote. “While this isn’t the season I envisioned for myself, my priority is getting back fully healthy so I can come back stronger for the 2026-27 season. I’m grateful for all of the support from my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who continues to believe in me. I’m excited for what’s the come.”

Smith is a three-time NCAA qualifier with a record of 91-12 for his career. He is coming off of an All-American finish in 2025, where he took sixth place at 184 pounds in the NCAA Tournament. He ranked No. 6 in the most recent InterMat rankings prior to his injury.

Maryland coach Alex Clemsen also released a statement regarding the injury for Smith. It’s a devastating blow for the team, but ultimately they had to keep his long-term health in mind.

“Jaxon Smith has been the face of our program since summer of ’22,” Clemsen said. “Losing him this year has been less than ideal. Seeing him struggle and work to try to get back for a title run, and to continue to lead this team, has been very impressive. At some point though, it is not what is best for both his short-term and long-term health.”

Smith was a late addition to the transfer portal after it opened up on April 1st. Originally, it seemed like Smith would finish out his career in College Park, as Clemsen outlined.

“What that said, we will be pursuing a medical waiver for Jaxon so that he can come back to College Park next year fully healthy and ready to compete at the highest level. We appreciate everyone who has poured into Jaxon’s treatment and reached out with support,” Clemsen said. “Having Jaxon back next year makes the future even brighter, and we cannot wait to see him be himself, doing what he loves, the way he is truly capable.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!