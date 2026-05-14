One of most well-known coaches to change programs this offseason has to be Matt Campbell, who departed Iowa State after 10 seasons to take over at Penn State. Campbell relieves former head coach James Franklin, who was fired six games into the 2025 season after leading the Nittany Lions to a 3-3 record.

Campbell made an indelible mark on the Iowa State program in just 10 seasons. He led the Cyclones to a 72-55 (50-40) record and two top-15 finishes in the final College Football Playoff Rankings (No. 9 in 2020 and No. 15 in 2024). Ahead of what would have been his 11th season in charge, however, the winningest coach in program history decided it was time for a new challenge.

The Massillon, OH native was named the new head coach at Penn State on Dec. 5, just five months after agreeing to a seven-year contract extension with Iowa State. He was taking over a skeleton crew in Happy Valley, meaning he needed some players to beef up his roster. Campbell hauled in 23 former Cyclones through the Transfer Portal, including stars quarterback Rocco Becht, cornerback Jeremiah Cooper, and running back Carson Hansen.

Matt Campbell discusses becoming emotional at meeting with former players, parents

In a conversation with On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman, Campbell discussed becoming emotional watching his former players choose to follow him to their new program.

NEW: Matt Campbell tells @AndyAriOn3 he became emotional watching Iowa State players and their families choose to follow him:



"My number one goal was for our football team there (Iowa State) to be taken care of."



"I remember we had 20 players and their families at Penn State… pic.twitter.com/w8GM0R8Aib — On3 (@On3) May 14, 2026

“All of this went down so fast at Iowa State that my number one goal was for our football team to be taken care of,” Campbell said. “Ironically as things unfolded after I left, it created a lot of question marks. I remember four weeks later when the Transfer Portal opened and things changed at Iowa State, they went the way they went. We had about 20 players and their families at Penn State for a visit. I literally broke down at the first meeting with them because it was an overwhelming feeling.

“Number one, I felt a deep seated responsibility to make sure those young men were taken care of, no matter where or what they were going to do. Those were our guys. Number two, what was really critical, was just the faith they had in ourselves and our staff and how we build a football program. That is the ultimate goal I can have. Winning and losing, yes. Nobody wants to win more than I do. I get it. That’s our profession and job. But, the reality of our job is that we are in charge of 18-22 year olds in the most critical point in their life.”

Penn State looks to bounce back from disappointing 7-6 campaign in 2026

Last season, Iowa State finished with an 8-4 record. They, however, declined to participate in a bowl game due to Campbell’s departure. With many of the top players from that team heading to Penn State, the Nittany Lions are looking to re-establish themselves as one of college football’s top powers. They were in the College Football Playoff Semifinal in 2024, prior to winning just seven games last season.

“I still love and deeply enjoy the process of helping a young man reach his full potential on and off the field. Watching them become the best they possibly can be. Also, creating a team every fall that can reach their full potential and be the best they can be,” Campbell continued. “It was a really surreal moment, and it’s been surreal to be honest with you. I don’t think I would have ever imagined that that’s what this journey would look like.

“To be able to do that with all of our players… it has been a reward. I’ve been very grateful to have them a part of this journey with us.”

The first game of the Matt Campbell era at Penn State will take place on Sept. 5. The Nittany Lions will host Marshall at Beaver Stadium.