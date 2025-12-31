Matt Leinart claps back after TCU trolls him on social media over Alamo Bowl win

Matt Leinart clapped back after TCU trolled him on social media following the Horned Frogs 30-27 win over USC. Leinart initially tweeted “Nobody cares … I promise,” seemingly in reference to the Trojans’ loss in the Alamo Bowl.

“Ya’ll have no idea what I am talking about here and had nothing to with USC game lol,” Leinart wrote. “But carry on….”

Then, Leinart doubled down in a follow-up tweet. He even referenced former teammate LenDale White, who was more than mad after the loss.

“Went to bed early last night as I’m about to go on 6am workout grind,” Leinart wrote. “This timeline about the game is wild. My guy Lendale lol.”

If it’s any consolation for Leinart, he had great success in his time at USC. The Heisman winner won two national titles for the Trojans and played alongside fellow Heisman winner Reggie Bush. That sounds like the glory days of USC this century!

In the 30-27 overtime win, QB Ken Seals found Jeremy Payne for a 35-yard game-winning touchdown as he broke tackles down the sideline, giving TCU the win over USC. Seals made his first start and went 29-of-40 passing for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Payne ran 13 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and had six catches for 50 yards and the winning score. Both TCU and USC finished 9-4 on the season, with the Frogs on top.

As far as Lincoln Riley and USC are concerned, they fell short of the CFP this year after being in contention halfway through the year. While there was improvement in Year 2 in the Big Ten, it ended on a sour note.

QB Jayden Maiava, who’s returning next year, was 18-of-30 for 280 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. After coming in as the No. 16 team in the country, USC will certainly go back to the drawing board.