Matt Painter explains reality of coaching college basketball in 2026, how Purdue was different

Purdue‘s season came to an end on Saturday night, falling to top-seeded Arizona in the Elite 8 79-64. It’s the Boilermakers’ second trip to the regional final in the past three seasons.

Head coach Matt Painter, who’s been leading the program for 21 seasons, opened up on the reality of playing basketball in the modern age looks like. From his perspective, Painter has seen college athletics change before his eyes. Something that’s become more difficult amid the rise of social media — player buy-in.

“It’s hard being on a team, and it’s really hard in today’s world being on a team. For people when I played, for people to bust your ass about something, you had to read the morning newspaper and to wait to the next day to get your ass ripped,” Painter said. “You know, today it’s just 24/7 you know, and it’s cool for us, like we’re grown and we’re 50 and everything’s good. They’re 20 years old, and that’s hard.

“And you’re like, ‘Well, they make money now.’ And they do. All that, man, it’s hard. I don’t care if they make money, they don’t make money.”

Painter said it’s a challenge to get his players — who grew up on their phones and social media — to knock out the noise. This year’s team, Painter believes, was different.

“It’s a team sport, it’s not perfect,” Painter said. “And those guys showed up every day and in battle. They were company men, and that’s what you want. You want guys that you know do right by Purdue, and not just in a basketball sense.”

In the end, Painter believes this team accomplished that. This team finished with a 30-9 record (13-7 vs. Big Ten) and despite struggling during conference play, eventually won the Big Ten Conference tournament before heading to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

This Purdue team was the preseason No. 1 and despite the massive expectations that came along with it, the Boilermakers weathered the storm. While they finished one game short of the Final Four, there’s no time for Painter and company to dwell on the loss.

Roster retention has become step one for every team’s offseason. That’s followed by the NCAA transfer portal window opening on April 7.