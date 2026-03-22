Max McEnelly sticks to game plan, wins NCAA Wrestling title over Rocco Welsh

Max McEnelly promised he’d stick to his game plan to beat Rocco Welsh and the Minnesota Golden Gopher followed through. He beat the top seed from Penn State 4-3 on Saturday night in Cleveland.

McEnelly couldn’t land a takedown on Welsh in the Big Ten finals two weeks ago, but did so in the first period inside the Rocket Arena. Welsh’s late rally and fast paced attacks couldn’t land in the third period and McEnelly found himself on top of the podium.

He missed out on knocking off all-time greats in Carter Starocci and Parker Keckeisen in 2025 en route to NCAA glory, finishing in third in Philadelphia. McEnelly didn’t miss his shot this time around.

“Going through my head, I mean, there’s so many different emotions that fill you at one time. It’s really hard to explain,” McEnelly said. “I said it last night, but you spend years of your life dedicating yourself to this sport to get to this stage, to wrestle on the biggest stage. So it feels good for it to finally pay off.”

There weren’t many adjustments to make for McEnelly, other than to try and score first. When he did so, he was able to wrestle from ahead throughout the match and make Welsh chase him.

“Yeah, trying to put one on him first was definitely something that we talked about,” McEnelly said. “And I should have put more on him. It’s just not the way it went. But, yeah, there was definitely an emphasis to score early and to keep scoring and to, especially, put the pressure on him. Make him back up, stay in the center. So I felt that I did a pretty good job of that this match …

“I think getting that early takedown was just kind of more of a mental thing for him to overcome. He hadn’t been there this year. He hadn’t been there with me. So I know that he can’t take me down.”

Perhaps the biggest difference this year compared to last was McEnelly working day in and day out with Michael Kemerer. The former Iowa standout (5x All-American and NCAA finalist) is in his second season as Minnesota’s assistant coach.

“Our entire coaching staff is amazing. But with Kemerer coming in, he just elevated me to another level,” McEnelly said. “He was a guy that’s been here before. He’s wrestled on the biggest stages. And, I mean, he’s really damn good at wrestling. So just to be able to wrestle with him every single day, how could you not get better wrestling with someone like that?”