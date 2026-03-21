Max McEnelly reveals if he needs to change tactics vs. Rocco Welsh in NCAA Wrestling Finals

Minnesota’s Max McEnelly has seen this movie before: coming up agonizingly short to become the best in the country. After finishing third at 184 pounds as a redshirt freshman, McEnelly had a new batch of tough SOBs at this weight in 2026 in the form of Rocco Welsh, Aeoden Sinclair and Angelo Ferrari.

McEnelly lost to Sinclair earlier this year, but the Mizzou Tiger was picked off by Ferrari in Friday’s quarterfinals. Ferrari, the No. 1 most of the year until Welsh beat him head-to-head twice, stood in the way of McEnelly making the NCAA finals for the first time and getting a rematch with Welsh.

Like a lot of top-level guys, McEnelly needed the tiebreakers against the Iowa Hawkeye freshman and managed to win on riding time criteria. Now that he grinded it out, he has another puzzle to solve in Welsh, who beat him in sudden victory during the Big Ten finals.

“I don’t think there’s really anything that I need to change,” McEnelly said. “Just got to go out there and be myself, be the guy that I’ve been through the whole year. Go out and impose my will on him and score as many points as I can.

“Yeah, he’s a great competitor, great wrestler. There’s a lot of good guys at this weight — Ferrari, Sinclair, Welsh, me. All of us (are) just competitors and want to win. When you lose, it sucks. But getting the opportunity to face those guys is something that I don’t think any of us would give away or give up.”

Welsh has not lost since donning a Penn State singlet. The former Ohio State NCAA finalist (2024) redshirted last year after his true freshman campaign before transferring and has taken out everyone in his path, including McEnelly.

“Not much different. I need to open up a little bit, though,” Welsh said of his matchup with McEnelly. “Positioning, everything was good. I think I did most of the stuff right. I think I could open up a little bit more. Because that’s when I’m at my best. I’m confident. Not really relying on my own strength, but relying on Jesus Christ’s strength, my Father in heaven. Just relying on Him and not my own strength and stuff like that. Just got to be confident, trust in His plan, and it’s all going to work out in the end.”

Max McEnelly, Rocco Welsh prepare for rematch in NCAA Wrestling Finals

One of McEnelly or Welsh will win their first title on Saturday night. How the match changes is anyone’s guess. Welsh either repeats his success or McEnelly solves another puzzle.

“The national tournament, it’s something different, man,” McEnelly said. “Unless you’ve gone through it, you really don’t realize what it takes to compete for this whole tournament. Just waking up on Day 2, your body is already sore, things hurt. That’s just kind of the way wrestlers are built, keep going and keep pushing.

“The matches, everybody’s tough. So going out there every single match knowing that guys are going to fight until the last whistle is something that you’ve just kind of got to break through. You’ve got to break their spirit as you go throughout the match. Everyone starts out tough, but by that third period and into overtime, guys start to fade. Overall, couldn’t do it without my teammates, my family, friends, coaches, and all the people that support me.”