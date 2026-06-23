Maxx Crosby on assistant GM role at Eastern Michigan: 'It made too much sense'

Maxx Crosby enjoyed his time at Eastern Michigan, and that’s why taking the job as assistant general manager of the football program was an easy decision. On3 recently spoke to Crosby about the role, and he said he wanted to give back to the school that gave him an opportunity.

“It’s been amazing, man,” Maxx Crosby told On3. “I absolutely love being involved with my alma mater. That school gave me an opportunity when nobody else would. And in the back of my head, even when I was still at Eastern, that was a big goal of mine, is being able to come back and do something amazing and special for that organization and that university in general, and having the opportunity to come back and actually have a role on the staff and being able to help with recruiting and have conversations about football with some of the guys over there has been incredible.”

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Crosby was named Eastern Michigan football’s assistant general manager on April 14, 2025. His role is to assist with evaluating high school and transfer portal prospects and help manage the team’s NIL/revenue share budget.

Maxx Crosby says Eastern Michigan is ‘in a good spot’

“We’ve been able to do a lot of really good things in a short period of time, and we’re definitely looking forward to continuing improvement in our facility on a daily basis,” Crosby said. “We have a lot of really good people over there and people that are inspired to win and love football and are going to put everything into it. So, we’re in a good spot. We have a lot of new talent coming in, and we’re really excited about what we’re building.”

Crosby played for Eastern Michigan from 2015 to 2018. During his time with the Eagles, Crosby registered 20 sacks and was selected to the All-MAC First Team twice.

Being an assistant GM is a way for Crosby to give back to the school that have him an opportunity to make an impact. “I have so much love for that school. I got so much love for Coach [Chris] Creighton and Scott Weatherbee and all the guys over there. They’re a big part of why I’m in the position that I am today. And this role is something that I feel like is a token of just a sign of respect that they gave me and a sign that I gave back, because I want to give to them and they want to help and have me involved, and it just made too much sense.”