Maxx Crosby on Fernando Mendoza: 'We have a really good relationship'

Maxx Crosby has been impressed with what he has seen from rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. On3 recently spoke to the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, who shared his thoughts on the reigning Heisman winner.

“We have a really good relationship. We haven’t spent a ton of time together, but we’re building that relationship every single day, and he’s a great kid,” Maxx Crosby told On3. “He’s working hard, and it’s like anything else. You come to a new organization, he’s been in college for a long time now and had an incredible, historic year.

“But when you get to the NFL, you start right from square one again. You’ve got to build that trust and that love throughout the team; that takes time. And he’s doing everything in his power to do that. I think he’s a great kid, great talent, and he’s going to bring a lot of great things to this organization.”

More on Fernando Mendoza and Maxx Crosby

The Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in this year’s draft. He joins the Raiders after leading the Indiana Hoosiers to a 16-0 season and national championship. Las Vegas is hoping that Mendoza can be the team’s franchise quarterback and help the team win its first Super Bowl since the 1983 season.

“It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s also a huge honor to honor the legacy,” Mendoza said during his introductory press conference. “The Raiders are a core historic franchise and one of the faces of the NFL, and I feel like, again, I need to prove it and earn it every single day.

“If I wear number 15 this year, whether or not that happens, I mean, Tom Flores was able to coach and win two Super Bowls and also wear number 15 as a quarterback. He has cemented that number. So, I feel like every corner you turn, you see Mr. [Jim] Plunkett, Mr. [Tim] Brown, Mr. [Marcus] Allen, like everybody, Mr. [Fred] Biletnikoff, and I really appreciate all the legends coming out here today. It means so much to see the alumni and really shows what a first-class organization this is. So, I’m stoked and ready to prove it.”

Raiders fans are hoping Mendoza can be the type of player that Crosby has been for the last eight years. In his career, Crosby has been named to the Pro Bowl five times and selected to the All-Pro Second Team twice. He has registered 69.5 sacks, the third-most in franchise history.