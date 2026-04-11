McNeese transfer guard Garwey Dual has committed to Syracuse. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the news.

Syracuse will mark Dual’s fourth program in four seasons. He has made stops at McNeese (2025-26), Seton Hall (2024-25), and Providence (2023-24). Across 97 career games (45 starts), Dual boasts averages of 5.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds. Last season, Dual was fourth in scoring (8.4 points) for the Cowboys.

Dual marks Syracuse‘s third addition from the Transfer Portal so far. He joins former Siena forwards Gavin Doty and Tasman Goodrick, who played under newly hired head coach Gerry McNamara last season.

McNeese transfer guard Garwey Dual has committed to Syracuse, he told @On3.



The 6-5 junior averaged 8.4 points 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season. Made previous stops at Providence and Seton Hall. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/js5ZepHtYa — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 11, 2026

Syracuse is heading into new era under head coach Gerry McNamara

To replace former head coach Adrian Autry this offseason, Syracuse agreed to terms on a deal with former Siena head coach and Syracuse alum Gerry McNamara. Across two seasons at Siena, McNamara led the Saints to a 37-30 (22-18) record and an appearance in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Saints, a No. 16 seed, had No. 1 seed Duke on the ropes in the First Round before ultimately falling 71-65.

“I love this place,” McNamara said in a release. “I love what Syracuse means: to the fans, to the players who have worn this jersey, to the people of Central New York. This program has given me everything, and I am ready to give everything back to it.

“College basketball has changed. How you build a program, recruit talent, compete for resources and win looks different than it did even five years ago. I know that. I’m ready for it. What hasn’t changed is what Orange Nation expects, and what this place deserves. We are going to build something special here.”

The Scranton, PA native rose to prominence as a member of Syracuse‘s National Championship team in 2003. Across four seasons, McNamara was named a three-time All-Big East selection and has his No. 3 jersey retired for the program. He was a member of Syracuse‘s coaching staff from 2009-2024 before taking over at Siena.

Syracuse is desperately seeking a turnaround under McNamara, as it has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.