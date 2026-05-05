Mel Kiper reveals how Dante Moore could surpass Arch Manning, secure QB1 in 2027 NFL Draft

Mel Kiper Jr. isn’t ready to crown a QB1 just yet for the 2027 NFL Draft. Still, he knows who’s firmly in the conversation. Right now, Dante Moore is making a strong case.

Speaking alongside Field Yates on ESPN’s First Draft podcast, Kiper pointed to Moore as a quarterback who could ultimately challenge for the top spot in what’s already shaping up to be a loaded 2027 class. While names like Arch Manning naturally draw headlines, Moore’s on-field production, and flashes of elite upside, are demanding attention.

“He could be the guy that challenges,” Kiper stated, regarding Moore being the first overall pick. That belief isn’t coming out of nowhere either.

Moore is coming off a breakout season with the Oregon Ducks, completing 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the program on a deep College Football Playoff run. It marked his first full year as a starter at the collegiate level, and at times, he looked like one of the most polished quarterbacks in the country.

Still, there’s one game in particular that continues to stand out: “If you go to the Penn State game and you just watch that game in its entirety, you’d be hard pressed on a quarterback you like better,” Kiper added.

That performance, played in a hostile environment at Happy Valley, showcased everything evaluators look for. Moore had poise, arm talent, solid decision-making and the ability to deliver in a big moment. It’s the type of outing that sticks with scouts, especially when projecting forward.

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Regardless, consistency remains the key. Kiper noted that Moore’s level dipped at times, pointing to injuries and a lack of surrounding stability as contributing factors. Even so, the traits are undeniable, and the expectation is that with a loaded roster returning, Moore will have every opportunity to take another step.

That’s where the real evaluation begins. Because while Manning and others continue to develop, Moore already has a full season of high-level production to build on, and according to multiple reports, he’s already drawing early praise from NFL scouts as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

For now, there’s no clear-cut QB1. But if Moore can replicate, or even approach, the level he showed against Penn State on a consistent basis? He won’t just be in the conversation. He might be leading it.