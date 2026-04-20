Memphis big man Aaron Bradshaw has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Bradshaw began his career at Kentucky and also played at Ohio State.

That makes this the third time that Bradshaw, a former five-star recruit, has entered the portal in the college career. He has one more year of eligibility to play for his fourth school.

Bradshaw is coming off the most productive season of his career. Averaging 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds on a 53.6% clip, he made 22 starts against 29 appearances for Penny Hardaway’s group during the 2025-26 season.

In all, he’s played 77 total games at the collegiate level, including 37 starts while averaging 16.6 minutes on the court per game. The 7-foot-1 big man from Rahway, NJ has a 6.6 points per game career average as well.

Before entering college, Bradshaw was a consensus five-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 4 player in the 2023 cycle, and the top-rated center nationally to boot.

Bradshaw was offered by the likes of Louisville, LSU, UCLA, St. John’s and others out of high school. Ultimately, he committed to John Calipari at Kentucky during his last season there.

When Calipari left for Arkansas, Bradshaw chose not to follow and wound up at Ohio State. One year later, Bradshaw was back on the market before committing to Memphis. Now, he’s heading off to the portal once again.

He’ll look to add to his resume with one last season of college eligibility left. Where he lands, for now, remains to be seen.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.